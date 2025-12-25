NHL Winter Classic is a Christmas Present to the Florida Panthers

MIAMI — The Florida Panthers are now on their Christmas break meaning they are just over a week away from playing the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

Yes, the anticipated outdoor game the Panthers have always wished for is almost here.

There have been hints, of course, that we are getting closer and closer to Jan. 2 and the most tropical of Winter Classic games anyone could have ever hoped for.

Or, based on some social media comments, this is something no one outside of South Florida has ever hoped for.

Too bad.

This Winter Classic at the baseball home of the Miami Marlins will be, for better or worse, quite memorable.

The Panthers and Rangers will play the first outdoor ice hockey game ever held in the tropics.

And the Panthers are proud to be a part of it.

“It’s inspiring to think that we are in South Florida, trying to grow our sport, get more people exposed to our game,” GM Bill Zito said. “And to think that we’re able to do it here in this beautiful facility outdoors, it’s pretty exciting. We are privileged to be part of a league that’s forward-thinking. Some really smart, talented people said, ‘Yeah, let’s try this. Let’s do this’.”

LoanDepot Park in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood is getting all gussied up for the gala, too.

On Tuesday, the NHL began putting down the ice inside the ballpark now that the dasher boards and glass has been completed.

Aside from the ice, the special touches the NHL is installing throughout the ballpark still need to be completed.

The field will be split into two with one side representing your traditional — or, not Miami — winter complete with a mini (synthetic) ice rink and fake snow.

The other side will represent a Florida winter.

Expect beach sand, palm trees, maybe even a Lamborghini or speed boat.

The Panthers are excited to see how it all comes out and, despite some detractors, cannot wait to be a part of this game.

“It’s exciting, really exciting, because this is the first,” Paul Maurice said. “It’s going to be cool. For players who haven’t participated in one, it’s a great event. … You get this one-off game that is outdoors. You get to just go out, play, and have some fun. Now, it matters, right? We will take it serious. But it is just so different.”

The Panthers have already begun trying out their new pads and other equipment that was specially made for the Winter Classic.

Both teams will be wearing faux throwbacks although the Rangers, in celebrating their 100th season, have a lot more to draw on when it comes to a vintage look.

When coming up with a 1940s design for a Florida team which began play in 1993, the NHL took inspiration from the short-lived Tropical Hockey League which consisted of four teams and played one season in Coral Gables.

If the Panthers were around in 1938, one would think they would look like this.

“I think they are pretty cool, they bring a touch of everything from the old-school stripes to the older logo,’’ said Evan Rodrigues, who is expected to tour the ballpark buildup this weekend.

“Winter Classic jerseys are usually different, flirt with the edge a little bit. That brings some of the Panthers past into play with a new look. It’s cool. Everyone tries to bring something in from the past and these have that 1930s feel. I love the yellow-gold pants and gloves.’’

As for the ice, the NHL has all the confidence that it will be arena quality — and they are taking plenty of steps to insure that it is.

For your traditional outdoor game, the NHL usually brings in one ice-making truck. They have two in Miami.

2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Jan. 2, 2026; 8 p.m.

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami

National TV: TNT/truTV (US); Sportsnet/TVA (Canada)

TNT/truTV (US); Sportsnet/TVA (Canada) Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

The NHL is also building a thicker sheet of ice than is standard which allows water to be removed easier when it begins to, you know, melt.

Playing at the home of the Marlins does give the NHL a big advantage when it comes to building and maintaining the ice thanks to the large retractable rook at the ballpark.

The roof has been closed for days now and the heavy-duty air conditioning units have been running non stop.

Believe it or not, but it can get pretty cold inside that ballpark when the AC is left on even in the dead of summer.

It is right frosty in there now.

The NHL plans to leave the roof closed until the game is about to start next Friday night.

Game time is set for 8 p.m., so the sun will have long set and the temperature will be dropping.

“Over the years, we have refined the making of ice to the point where it is quite the science,” said Steve Mayer, President of NHL Events and Content.

“We are comfortable building it in this climate. The game will be played in an open air stadium. … There are zero plans not to open it.”

In 2024, the NHL had the same plan when it built up T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The roof remained closed throughout the build and for team practices the day before the game. When it was go-time, the roof opened and the game went off without a hitch.

And, as a Christmas gift to the NHL, the latest forecast calls for a blast of arctic air to be sweeping south just in time for New Years.

Lows on Jan. 2 could be in the 50s.

Rain chance as of now: Zero percent.

Local fans may actually have to bundle up a bit for Hockey Night in the Tropics.

Just don’t tell anyone.

“Every one of these guys has been outside on the ice,’’ Maurice said. “For us northern kids, it’s how we grew up. And when you hit that ice, you get brought right back to when you were a kid. You get all these great memories. So, it will be great.’’

