Florida Panthers Mailbag: Stanley Cup Final & More

LAS VEGAS — In just a few hours, the Florida Panthers are set to take on the Vegas Golden Knights and play in their first Stanley Cup Final game since 1996.

The intrigue around the Panthers has arguably never been higher and there are a lot of things everybody is dying to know about the team and the series.

I fielded some questions and answered them on my way to Vegas.

Stick around with some insight on the Golden Knights, future contract situations, Patric Hornqvist and more.

Any sense on what the teams intentions are with Gudas and if you think he’ll potentially re-sign, what do you think will be the price range, I know it will be a rough best guess, just wondering what your thoughts are…..also, has this been the best freaking time as a Panthers “beat” writer? Thanks 🙏 in advance Colby. — Surveyjay

Hey, Jay! It’s honestly been a blast being on the beat for this run. It’s been an incredible story to tell day-by-day and I look forward to seeing how it wraps up.

As a born and bred hockey guy, this is the stuff you live for.