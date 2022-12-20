FHN Today: Florida Panthers Make a Trade, Lose in Boston

The Florida Panthers made a trade before the holiday roster freeze took hold on Monday night by being part of a three-team deal involving Detroit and Anaheim.

The Panthers on the current roster then found themselves down 4-0 in Boston early in the second period before making a game of it.

Interesting day.

The Panthers now come home for a couple of days, playing host to the New Jersey Devils before going back to the northeast to play the Islanders on Friday night.

Then, we break.

The Panthers scored three goals within a span of 5:20 in the second period to close to within a goal in Boston.

That was as close as they got.

Boston took advantage of some rust on Spencer Knight, got a pair of goals from Patrice Bergeron in the third and rolled the Panthers 7-3.

— The Panthers were part of a three-team trade on Monday, sending veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto to Anaheim and receiving forward Givani Smith from Detroit in the process.

Smith, who has played in 85 NHL games over the past four seasons, was assigned to Charlotte.

— Goalie Andrew Hammond announced his retirement on Monday in a Twitter post, saying an ankle injury sustained while with Montreal never healed right and kept him from playing at a high level.

Hammond was reportedly headed to training camp with the Panthers on a PTO but this injury information sheds more light on why he did not.

Florida brought in J-F Berube instead.

— Postgame reactions from Paul Maurice, Carter Verhaeghe and Matt Kiersted is up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and enjoy them whenever you want.

