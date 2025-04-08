Florida Panthers, Maple Leafs Getting Used to Each Other

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in town for the fourth and final meeting against the Florida Panthers this season.

This regular season, that is.

The Panthers and Leafs always could have met up in the playoffs, but they very well could face each other when the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 19.

Good thing the NHL schedule makers had the Panthers and Leafs play three of their four games in the final weeks of the regular season.

These two have become very familiar with each other.

Florida and Toronto last met in the playoffs in 2023 when the underdog Panthers won the Eastern Conference semifinals in 5.

It was the only time since 2013 that Toronto made it past the first round.

Last year, the Leafs lost Game 7 in overtime to the Bruins, the latest in a long run of bad luck and missed opportunities.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs Are Coming:

Join The Team!

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today

As the entire hockey world learns every playoff season, the Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Following the 2004-05 lockout, Toronto failed to qualify for the playoffs in 10 of 11 years.

Their skill level increased dramatically in 2016-17 with the arrival of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Unfortunately, their luck did not.

The Panthers are 2-1 against the Leafs this season, but lost 3-2 in Toronto last week when Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for First Star honors.

When the Panthers and Leafs played in Sunrise on March 14, Florida led the Atlantic by four points over Toronto.

The two teams jockeyed back-and-forth in the following weeks, but now, Toronto has pulled away.

Last Wednesday’s loss in Toronto all but ended any hope that the Panthers will win the division.

Florida has a five-game losing streak coming into tonight’s meeting, and a training room full of injured — or at least, tired — players.

Toronto, on the other hand, has won its past four and is 8-1-1 in the past 10.

In Sunday’s loss to Detroit, Florida had eight regulars were out of the lineup. Four of the starters were call-ups from the AHL Checkers.

As of today, Florida is third in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Tampa Bay for second with both teams having five games left.

If things stay the way they are, the Panthers will open the playoffs in Tampa. If they succeed in overtaking Tampa, they will start in Sunrise.

But, with the way things are trending, the Ottawa Senators could overtake Florida for third which would put the Panthers in the first wild-card slot and a probable date with Toronto in the opening round.

Matthews said his team is not underestimating the Panthers, despite the losing streak.

“I’m sure they’re going to be ready to go,’’ Matthews said. “I think the focus is on our team and our group, making sure that we’re ready in here but obviously they’re an experienced team, they’re a veteran team; when you lose a couple in a row you know you’re going to get a good game from them tomorrow.”

After Sunday’s loss, Paul Maurice reiterated that he is more concerned with “maintaining our structure” and getting his team physically healed than with the final scores.

With a few minor exceptions, he has not been dissatisfied with the team’s play despite the losses.

“There’s not going to be a tremendous amount of emotion on our part on the wins and losses,’’ he said.

Florida has clinched a playoff spot.

There is not much difference between whether they play the Leafs or the Lightning.

The main thing is to be healthy when the playoffs start April 19th.

ON DECK: GAME No. 78