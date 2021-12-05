Connect with us

FHN+

Maxim Mamin keeps ‘next man up’ mentality rolling with Florida Panthers

Published

2 mins ago

on

Florida panthers maxim mamin
Maxim Mamin, here talking with a coach during practice, had his best game with the Florida Panthers as he scored twice in an eventual 4-3 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues. // Photo @ColbyDGuy

SUNRISE — With injuries to Sasha Barkov and Anthony Duclair, the Florida Panthers needed some new faces to step up. Maxim Mamin was that guy Saturday afternoon.

Scoring two separate game-tying goals — including the one which helped Florida send this game to overtime with 2:34 remaining — Mamin stepped up to the plate and delivered.

The Panthers ended up winning their third consecutive home game with a 4-3 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues.

Get FHN+ today!

“I’m feeling better game to game,” Mamin said. “If you are playing more, you start to feel more confident. It’s helped me. I feel good now.”

With injuries in the Florida lineup, the 26-year-old found himself on the second line with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe.

Mamin has excelled.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.