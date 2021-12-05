FHN+
Maxim Mamin keeps ‘next man up’ mentality rolling with Florida Panthers
SUNRISE — With injuries to Sasha Barkov and Anthony Duclair, the Florida Panthers needed some new faces to step up. Maxim Mamin was that guy Saturday afternoon.
Scoring two separate game-tying goals — including the one which helped Florida send this game to overtime with 2:34 remaining — Mamin stepped up to the plate and delivered.
The Panthers ended up winning their third consecutive home game with a 4-3 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues.
“I’m feeling better game to game,” Mamin said. “If you are playing more, you start to feel more confident. It’s helped me. I feel good now.”
With injuries in the Florida lineup, the 26-year-old found himself on the second line with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe.
Mamin has excelled.
