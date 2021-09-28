Connect with us

FHN+

Back from the KHL, Maxim Mamin battles for Florida Panthers roster spot

Published

11 hours ago

on

Panthers maxim mamin
Florida Panthers center Maxim Mamin skates during the third period of a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens on September 19, 2018, at the Bell Center. // Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire

On Nov. 19, 2018, the Florida Panthers sent Maxim Mamin to their AHL team in Springfield after the forward had played just four minutes in a loss to the New York Rangers.

A few days later, the team announced that it was loaning Mamin to CSKA Moscow in the KHL.

Mamin had spent the 2017-18 season moving between Springfield and the Panthers.

The lure of playing in the KHL as opposed to bouncing back and forth again proved too strong to ignore.

Get FHN+ today!

Mamin had a European assignment clause in his contract allowing him to move on if the Panthers tried sending him to the minors.

The Panthers knew this would be an option for Mamin, but they thought he would go to Springfield anyway.

Well, he did not.

The start of the 2018-19 season was tough on the Panthers and on Mamin as well. He had played in only seven of the team’s first 17 games and did not record a point.

Fast forward to this past July and Mamin was back with the Panthers.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.