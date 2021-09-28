Back from the KHL, Maxim Mamin battles for Florida Panthers roster spot

On Nov. 19, 2018, the Florida Panthers sent Maxim Mamin to their AHL team in Springfield after the forward had played just four minutes in a loss to the New York Rangers.

A few days later, the team announced that it was loaning Mamin to CSKA Moscow in the KHL.

Mamin had spent the 2017-18 season moving between Springfield and the Panthers.

The lure of playing in the KHL as opposed to bouncing back and forth again proved too strong to ignore.

Mamin had a European assignment clause in his contract allowing him to move on if the Panthers tried sending him to the minors.

The Panthers knew this would be an option for Mamin, but they thought he would go to Springfield anyway.

Well, he did not.

The start of the 2018-19 season was tough on the Panthers and on Mamin as well. He had played in only seven of the team’s first 17 games and did not record a point.

Fast forward to this past July and Mamin was back with the Panthers.