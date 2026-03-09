Florida Panthers Could Shut Down Brad Marchand

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brad Marchand was at the IcePlex in his red Florida Panthers jersey for photo day Monday.

It may be the final time he wears it this season.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Marchand will not play Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings as he visits doctors to determine the proper course of action for the lower-body injury which has bothered him throughout the season.

Marchand is currently second on the team to Sam Reinhart in goals (27) and points (54).

“We were really pleased and quite surprised we had not run into this earlier,’’ Maurice said. “There were times where he didn’t play, but kind of maintained it and came back in. It just got to a point on this road trip where it was not recovering and continuing to get worse. We’re hopeful that we got it earlier enough that it isn’t … well, we’ll know this week what it is.’’

Marchand had surgery to repair his hip in 2022; Maurice said his injury this season is something that has bothered him in the past “so he understood it very well and was able to maintain it.’’

Maurice said surgery could be an option.

“That’s what we’re going to find out this week,’’ Maurice said. “There’s going to be a decision made on what’s the best way to get him to 100 percent full health. I think even if there isn’t, we’re still thinking long term. Like, this isn’t going to be a couple of days.’’

