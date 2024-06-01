2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Morning Skate: Prepping for the Rangers
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were in good spirits Saturday morning, and why not?
The sun was out, the humidity was not overwhelming — and the Panthers are a win away from the Stanley Cup Final.
As the famous saying goes, ‘there are no greater words in sports than Game 6 in Sunrise.’
Ain’t that the truth?
Florida comes into this Game 6 a betting favorite (more on that later) as coach Paul Maurice will keep his lineup together for the third straight game.
Maurice spoke before everyone broke for home — as did Brandon Montour and Kevin Stenlund.
Good stuff here.
The pregame is on the FHN YouTube Channel as always, or, just click on it right here.
More on tonight’s game in a little bit.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 3, New York 2 OT; Game 5: Florida 3, @New York 2; Game 6: New York at Florida, Saturday 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
