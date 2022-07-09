NHL Draft 2022: Meet the Newest Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers had a mostly uneventful 2022 NHL Draft as the team was thought to be pretty active in Montreal — yet only made one trade.

That deal involved a pair of seventh-round picks as Florida sent a its 2023 selection to the Pittsburgh Penguins for their pick this year.

Florida used that move to pick Liam Arnsby.

The Panthers came into the draft with no first or second-round picks after making earlier trades to add Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett to their roster in 2021.

Their first pick came on Friday, a day after the draft started, and it was 93rd overall in the third round.

While the Panthers did not make any noise during the first day of the draft to get a first or second-round pick back, Florida did take care of business on Friday morning by locking up restricted free agents Lucas Carlsson and Eetu Luostarinen with new contracts.

It now leaves them with under $1 million to lock up a free-agent class set to feature Claude Giroux and Mason Marchment.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito was unable to make a move to free up space to bring them back at the draft.

He now has until July 13 before they hit the open market.

Zito will be working on cap issues and player contracts this week as the team plays host to a development camp in Coral Springs.

Details on times, dates, players — and whether it is open to the public — could be released as early as today.

Here are the new players joining the Panthers at the 2022 NHL Draft:

Round 3 (93rd Overall)

D Marek Alscher (Portland Winterhawks, WHL)

The 6-foot-3 defenseman put up 16 points in 67 games for the Winterhawks this season and logged no points and 17 penalty minutes in 11 WHL playoff games.

Round 4 (No. 125)

D Ludvig Jansson (Södertälje SK, HockeyAllsvenskan)

The 6-foot defenseman out of Sweden put up five points in 47 games in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, HockeyAllsvenskan.

Round 5 (No. 157)

LW Sandis Vilmanis (Lulea J20)

The 6-foot-1 Latvian winger put up 18 goals and 32 points with Sweden’s Lulea at the J20 level last season.

Round 6 (No. 186)

C Josh Davies (Swift Current Broncos, WHL)

The left-winger from the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos had 36 points in 64 games in 2021-22.

Round 6 (No. 189)

G Tyler Muszelik (USA National Development Team)

The Long Valley, NJ native posted a .900 save percentage with a 3.17 GAA for the US National Development Team.

Round 7 (No. 214) RW Liam Arnsby (North Bay Battalion, OHL) The Battalion captain stands at 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. He put up 26 points in 46 games last year before putting up six points in 13 games during the OHL playoffs.

Round 7 (No. 221)

RW Jack Devine (University of Denver, NCAA)

The 5-foot-11 winger won the NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver, ending with 16 assists in 36 games including assists in both Frozen Four games.

He was ranked 65th among North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting before falling to the Panthers at 221.