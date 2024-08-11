The New Florida Panthers Number Game: Who Wore It First, Best

The Florida Panthers made a number of changes to their roster for the upcoming season.

That means, there will be new players wearing new numbers once training camp starts in about five weeks.

Of course, these new Panthers are not the first to wear their new numbers — and, with only three numbers retired in franchise history, there were plenty of digits to choose from.

There is one who wore his number here before.

Chris Driedger returns to the Panthers and, once again, will wear No. 60.

Is Driedger the best player in Florida Panthers history to wear that number?

He just might be.

Read on to find out:

No. 8

Who Wears It Now: D Jaycob Megna

Who Wore It First: Dallas Eakins, Magnus Svensson, Craig Martin, Jaroslav Spacek, Peter Worrell, Valeri Bure, Joel Kwiatkowski, Tim Kennedy, Wojtek Wolski, Dylan McIlrath, Jayce Hawryluk, Matt Kiersted, Kyle Okposo

Who Wore It Best: All things being equal, there is only one player who wore No. 8 with the Florida Panthers and won the Stanley Cup in Sunrise — and that is Kyle Okposo.

