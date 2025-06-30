Florida Panthers Open Development Camp This Afternoon

It has only been a few weeks, but the Florida Panthers will be back on the ice today in Fort Lauderdale when the team opens its annual development camp at the IcePlex.

OK, so the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions will not be on the ice — but the Panthers hope some future champs are.

The Panthers will have 31 players, some prospects and some who have been invited by the team, take part in the four-day camp.

Five of the six players Florida drafted on Saturday will participate as will last year’s standouts Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin as well as Linus Eriksson.

The group will be split into two groups and will have separate practice sessions culminating in a scrimmage Thursday at 11 a.m.

All practice sessions are free and open to the public.

The first practice is today at 2:45 p.m., with the second group getting on the ice at 4:30.

Practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 9:30 a.m.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP

SCHEDULE @ FtL ICEPLEX

Today: Group A 2:45-3:45 p.m.; Group B 4:20-5:20 p.m.

Group A 2:45-3:45 p.m.; Group B 4:20-5:20 p.m. Tuesday: B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; A 11:05-12:05 p.m.

B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; A 11:05-12:05 p.m. Wednesday: A 9:30-10:30 a.m.; B 11:05-12:05 p.m.

A 9:30-10:30 a.m.; B 11:05-12:05 p.m. Thursday: Scrimmage 11 a.m.

