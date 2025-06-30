Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Open Development Camp This Afternoon
It has only been a few weeks, but the Florida Panthers will be back on the ice today in Fort Lauderdale when the team opens its annual development camp at the IcePlex.
OK, so the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions will not be on the ice — but the Panthers hope some future champs are.
The Panthers will have 31 players, some prospects and some who have been invited by the team, take part in the four-day camp.
Five of the six players Florida drafted on Saturday will participate as will last year’s standouts Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin as well as Linus Eriksson.
The group will be split into two groups and will have separate practice sessions culminating in a scrimmage Thursday at 11 a.m.
All practice sessions are free and open to the public.
The first practice is today at 2:45 p.m., with the second group getting on the ice at 4:30.
Practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 9:30 a.m.
FLORIDA PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP
SCHEDULE @ FtL ICEPLEX
- Today: Group A 2:45-3:45 p.m.; Group B 4:20-5:20 p.m.
- Tuesday: B 9:30-10:30 a.m.; A 11:05-12:05 p.m.
- Wednesday: A 9:30-10:30 a.m.; B 11:05-12:05 p.m.
- Thursday: Scrimmage 11 a.m.
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Today-Thursday
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
Looking forward to seeing st Martin again, he really impressed me last year
Good because we are obviously low on young talent with trading our picks. If the Ekblad deal doesn’t get done, I guess there is a higher likelihood that both Marchand and Nate Schmidt come back. I didn’t think there was a chance we could retain Schmidt. If Ekblad does leave, we will have lost him, Weegar and Montour in a few short years. All top D Men in the league.