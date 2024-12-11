The Florida Panthers ‘Played’ Outdoor Hockey Before

Thirteen years ago, the Florida Panthers held an outdoor practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park before playing the New York Rangers.

On that 13th anniversary in Palm Beach County at the NHL Board of Governors meeting, Commissioner Gary Bettman told Elliotte Friedman that the Panthers are “close” to hosting an outdoor game at LoanDepot Park — home of the Marlins — likely this coming season.

Tuesday was also the 32nd anniversary of Wayne Huizenga surprisingly being granted an NHL expansion team at NHL meetings in Palm Beach.

Coincidence?

Hey, they might even play the Rangers at Marlins park.

When the Panthers practiced at Central Park, it was out of necessity but also something coach Kevin Dineen thought would be a great team-bonding moment.

He was right.

“Good day for the Florida Panthers,” Dineen said. “We got back to our youth.

“There are a lot of smiles out here. The fun factor was very high.”

It was a beautiful day for outdoor hockey in the big city.

The Panthers dressed at their hotel in Manhattan, then boarded charter buses for the ride north.

They were joined by a nice crowd looking forward to seeing how the pros practice.

The Panthers did not exactly run a full practice.

They left their pads at home and, instead of wearing helmets, rocked red Florida Panthers ski caps.

Dineen and the coaching staff also got in on the skate and wore practice jerseys — and FDNY ski caps.

Florida’s goalies got in on the fun, with Jose Theodore scoring on his teammates for once.

“Lot of fun,’’ Theodore said, “and I think I’m ready to play on the point on the power play.

“It was the perfect weather, not too cold. We had a real good time out here that’s for sure.”

Perhaps Theodore can throw out the “first pitch” next season in Little Havana.

ON DECK: GAME 30