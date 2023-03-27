FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Playoff Chances? Taking on Water
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers continue to see their playoff hopes sink as the days go on.
They, of course, have done themselves no favors.
On Saturday night, Florida lost 4-3 to the ‘visiting’ New York Rangers.
The New York Islanders lost to Buffalo, which helped. Then the Pittsburgh Penguins blew a 3-0 third-period lead to Washington — only to get an Evgeni Malkin goal late to win.
Florida has nine games left, with its next four on the road, and are three points out of a playoff spot.
Less than a week ago, the Panthers held that final wild card position and were in control of their own destiny.
Things can change in a hurry.
Positively and negatively.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Panthers have nine games remaining with four of them coming up on the final extended road trip of the season which kicks off tonight in Ottawa.
As bleak as things may look right now, the Panthers can get things back on track with three of the games — Ottawa, Montreal and Columbus — being of the very-winnable variety. Wednesday in Toronto, obviously, is a big-league challenge.
What we do know is this trip will likely determine whether the Panthers stay in this playoff race.
One way or another.
- Top Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich led the Michigan Wolverines into next month’s Frozen Four in Tampa by scoring in overtime to beat Penn State.
- For the Panthers to get off their slide, they need to have short memories and put last week away for good.
- The Panthers were in the national spotlight on Thursday night when Eric and Marc Staal refused to wear special Pride Night jerseys in warmups and did not join their team on the ice before the game with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Staals put out a statement citing their religious beliefs with Eric facing the media postgame but declining to speak on the decision.
- Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Fort Lauderdale got some love on this year’s NHLPA Player Poll.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Ryan Lomberg and Barkov following the loss to the Rangers.
- You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The Detroit Red Wings have not given up on goalie Alex Nedeljkovic just yet.
He gave them a good start in what turned out to be a 3-0 loss to the Flyers.
- Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte got a game suspension for his crosscheck of Winnipeg’s Josh Morrisey.
- The Philadelphia Flyers sent two of their top prospects back to the AHL.
- A rough week for the Pittsburgh Penguins ended with a win over the Capitals.
- The Boston Bruins got themselves a nice win — and a historic one, to boot — against the Carolina Whalers.
- The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday.
- A couple of the Montreal Canadiens AHL callups have been doing pretty good.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT OTTAWA SENATORS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 5, Senators 3 (Oct. 29)
- Last season: Florida won 3-1
- All-time regular season series: Ottawa leads 56-43-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Florida at Toronto, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+