Florida Panthers Playoff Chances? Taking on Water

The Florida Panthers continue to see their playoff hopes sink as the days go on.

They, of course, have done themselves no favors.

On Saturday night, Florida lost 4-3 to the ‘visiting’ New York Rangers.

The New York Islanders lost to Buffalo, which helped. Then the Pittsburgh Penguins blew a 3-0 third-period lead to Washington — only to get an Evgeni Malkin goal late to win.

Florida has nine games left, with its next four on the road, and are three points out of a playoff spot.

Less than a week ago, the Panthers held that final wild card position and were in control of their own destiny.

Things can change in a hurry.

Positively and negatively.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers have nine games remaining with four of them coming up on the final extended road trip of the season which kicks off tonight in Ottawa.

As bleak as things may look right now, the Panthers can get things back on track with three of the games — Ottawa, Montreal and Columbus — being of the very-winnable variety. Wednesday in Toronto, obviously, is a big-league challenge.

What we do know is this trip will likely determine whether the Panthers stay in this playoff race.

One way or another.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Detroit Red Wings have not given up on goalie Alex Nedeljkovic just yet.

He gave them a good start in what turned out to be a 3-0 loss to the Flyers.

Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte got a game suspension for his crosscheck of Winnipeg’s Josh Morrisey .

got a game suspension for his crosscheck of Winnipeg’s . The Philadelphia Flyers sent two of their top prospects back to the AHL.

A rough week for the Pittsburgh Penguins ended with a win over the Capitals.

The Boston Bruins got themselves a nice win — and a historic one, to boot — against the Carolina Whalers.

The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday.

A couple of the Montreal Canadiens AHL callups have been doing pretty good.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT OTTAWA SENATORS