Barkov, Tkachuk & Lauderdale Beach Big Hits per NHLPA Poll

The latest NHLPA Player Poll came out on Wednesday and a couple of members of the Florida Panthers — and where they call home — were popular amongst their peers.

The eighth NHLPA Player Poll, of which 626 NHL players were surveyed on 14 hockey-related questions, touched on a number of questions including most complete player, best passer, top defenseman and more.

While no Panthers were named in the ‘best shoe game’ results, captain Sasha Barkov was the overwhelming winner of the ‘most underrated player’ question with 23 percent of the vote.

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson came in second at 4.3 percent.

Barkov also finished third (17.1 percent) for ‘most complete player’ behind Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Nice company, there.

Matthew Tkachuk was also a finalist in two categories: Third in ‘who affects the game most around the net’ and fourth in ‘which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?’

When it came to favorite road stops, Sunrise placed third behind Las Vegas and New York City.

Since most teams stay on Fort Lauderdale Beach, we’ll give this honor to them.

Unless the players really like walking around Sawgrass Mills.

Of course, they could just enjoy hanging out at the Innfield.

Sam Reinhart has had some hot streaks and some dry ones as this season has gone along.

Reinhart is definitely on a heater right now.

It obviously comes at a good time as the Panthers continue their playoff push.

The Panthers lost their playoff spot on Wednesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended their four-game losing streak with an impressive win against the Colorado Avalanche.

It was, perhaps, one of the biggest wins of the season for the Pens and may just get them back on track.

The Penguins now lead the Panthers by a point for the final wild card spot; the Panthers are still three back of the Islanders for the top wild card.

The Washington Capitals know 'something is wrong.'

