Florida Panthers Postgame: Maurice, Tkachuk, Bennett and More

The Florida Panthers were in a jolly mood on Friday night in Boston and, well, why not?

Florida took out the Bruins 6-2 in a game in which the Bruins did not really challenge the Panthers much until late in the second period.

Then the Panthers got back-to-back power-play goals after Steven Lorentz lost a couple of teeth due to a high stick.

Florida now has a 2-1 series lead on the Bruins with Game 3 on Sunday night at 6:30 (TBS).

Following the game, Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Tarasenko all spoke.

