2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Postgame: Maurice, Tkachuk, Bennett and More
The Florida Panthers were in a jolly mood on Friday night in Boston and, well, why not?
Florida took out the Bruins 6-2 in a game in which the Bruins did not really challenge the Panthers much until late in the second period.
Then the Panthers got back-to-back power-play goals after Steven Lorentz lost a couple of teeth due to a high stick.
Florida now has a 2-1 series lead on the Bruins with Game 3 on Sunday night at 6:30 (TBS).
Following the game, Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Tarasenko all spoke.
You can check out all of their videos on the FHN YouTube Channel — don’t forget to subscribe! — or just check them out at your leisure right here.
All of the videos are below.
Just click on the big red button.
It really is that easy.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 2-1
GAME 4
- When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TBS
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1; Game 3: Panthers 6, Bruins 2; Game 4: Sunday at Boston, 6:30 (TBS); Game 5: Tuesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 17 at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Florida’s First Round — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)