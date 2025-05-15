Florida Panthers Postgame Video After Game 5 Win Over Leafs

With Game 5 of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs series televised on national television Wednesday, there was no real postgame show.

So, what did the Panthers have to say after their dominant 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs you may wonder.

Don’t fret chum: The FHN YouTube Channel is here.

Thanks to our friends with Panther Vision, we have your postgame video all in one spot.

Hear from Paul Maurice, as well as goal scorers Aaron Ekblad, Jesper Boqvist, and Niko Mikkola. Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky are there as well — as they should.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2