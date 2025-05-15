2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Postgame Video After Game 5 Win Over Leafs
With Game 5 of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs series televised on national television Wednesday, there was no real postgame show.
So, what did the Panthers have to say after their dominant 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs you may wonder.
Don’t fret chum: The FHN YouTube Channel is here.
Thanks to our friends with Panther Vision, we have your postgame video all in one spot.
Hear from Paul Maurice, as well as goal scorers Aaron Ekblad, Jesper Boqvist, and Niko Mikkola. Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky are there as well — as they should.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Friday, TBA
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Panthers 6, Leafs 1; Game 6: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
