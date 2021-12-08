Florida Panthers Prospects: Sourdif shines with five-point week

All season, Justin Sourdif has been soaring up the list of Florida Panthers prospects.

He added to his spectacular season thus far with five assists in three games, leading the WHL’s Vancouver Giants to wins in all three of them.

Florida’s 2020 third-round draft pick stood out in Vancouver’s 6-5 win over the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, notching three assists.

Sourdif has found chemistry with Boston Bruins 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell, and it showed this week.

Lysell scored three of the five goals that Sourdif had assists on.

Both Giants teammates rank in the top 30 in the WHL in points, with the Boston prospect sitting at 29th with nine goals and 26 points and the Florida prospect up at 14th with eight goals and 29 points.

For his efforts this season, Sourdif was named to Canada’s World Juniors Selection Camp roster and is widely considered a favorite to make the final cut.

#FlaPanthers prospect Justin Sourdif was included in @TSNBobMcKenzie's projected locks & frontrunners list for Team Canada's WJC roster. pic.twitter.com/42HtwCDO9O — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) November 30, 2021

Due to league COVID-19 protocols, the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins postponed their Saturday matchup against the Charlotte Checkers, leaving the Panthers’ AHL affiliate with just two games this week.

Despite that, Cole Schwindt managed to have a monster week, notching four points (one goal, three assists,) helping Charlotte finish the week undefeated.

Schwindt (13) overtook Logan Hutsko (12) for the most points out of any Florida prospect on the team, with a team-leading eight goals in the process.

Only Seattle prospect Alex True (17) has more points than Schwindt.

Henry Bowlby also had a big week, adding two goals to bring his season total up to three.

The biggest story out of Charlotte this week was Olli Juolevi in his conditioning stint.

He had his first game action since Nov. 13 this weekend and he looked like he finally recovered from the ailment he was dealing with since the beginning of the season.

On Friday, he had a primary assist and helped the Checkers earn a win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, also playing a strong game in Bridgeport on Sunday.

He looked healthy enough to be called back up to Florida’s roster and be activated off of Injured Reserve.

The Checkers are set to face the Syracuse Crunch in a back-to-back at Bojangles Coliseum this weekend. Friday’s puck drop will be at 7 p.m. while Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m.

Prospect Graduates This Week: