After sweep, Florida Panthers questions start with future of Brunette

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers brunette
Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette listens in on the bench as assistant coach Derek MacKenzie talks to their players. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers had their best season in franchise history but it came to an unsavory end Monday night in a playoff sweep to the Lightning.

There will be plenty of questions regarding how the Panthers will look next season and there will be plenty of time for those answers.

Coach Andrew Brunette, who still has the interim tag attached to his title, does not appear to know whether he will be asked to return behind the bench amid rumblings whether he even wants to.

On Monday night, the 2-0 loss still raw, Brunette was asked a number of questions about his future.

When asked about what he had learned since taking over for friend and mentor Joel Quenneville, Brunette said he “would take some time to reflect on it” while adding he would have plenty of time this summer to reflect on just how much.

