Florida Panthers Quietly Off to a Very Nice Start

Like many of his peers, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice likes to look at his season in blocks of 10 games.

So far, so good.

The Panthers won for their sixth time in their opening 10 on Saturday night, rebounding from a slow start on Long Island to rally for a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders.

As Maurice pointed out, the last time Florida came back from a 3-0 hole was last March in Dallas.

That game, Florida found a way to come back and win.

In this one, the Panthers turned the game on its ear and went from a team that looked listless and a bit disinterested to the Florida team many have come to know and love.

“In that one, we were awful start to finish but found a way to win,” Maurice said. “Tonight, we had a very difficult first period … and then we were able to get our game back, which is very difficult to do. … Pretty pleased we were able to change gears.”

The Panthers have been able to do that thus far this season — whether it’s bouncing back from a rough game in Buffalo and completely taking care of the Bruins two days later, or bouncing back from a stinker against the Wild and then going to Madison Square Garden and dismantling the Rangers.

When you look at the results, the Panthers have quietly gotten off to a really nice start.

Break down the first 10 games and there is a lot to like.

Have the Panthers been perfect?

Not even close.

But they have been very good when they have needed to be — and that is without two of their biggest stars for a big chunk of the opening 10.

Matthew Tkachuk missed five games before returning Thursday night against Minnesota.

That 4-1 loss was one of Florida’s rare bad games to date.

It is also the only regulation loss for the Panthers in their past seven as they have points in six (5-1-1) of those seven.

Not too bad.

After Saturday night, Florida’s 13 points in the first 10 games is tied for third in the entire NHL.

Of course, their points percentage is ranked 11th, but things could certainly be worse.

The Panthers have not liked losses in Buffalo and Minnesota but, otherwise, have been happy with how they have played in the other eight.

Getting 13 of the first 20 points is a pretty decent start.

Tkachuk had himself a night on Saturday, scoring twice and firing a puck off of Sam Bennett which helped Florida come back from that 3-0 deficit.

Sasha Barkov, Tkachuk’s partner in crime, missed his eighth straight game on Saturday after being hurt in Ottawa but could come back Monday night.

One of Florida’s three regulation losses this year came in Buffalo on Oct. 12 so, the Panthers have a chance to get that one back before jetting off to Finland following that game.

It’s a long flight.

The Panthers certainly would like to head out riding a three-game winning streak.

A win in Buffalo would accomplish that.

And continue a pretty nice, if not all that flashy, start to their defense of the Stanley Cup.

ON DECK: GAME 11