Florida Panthers Wake Up, Swamp New York Islanders

The Florida Panthers found themselves in a hole to the New York Islanders early Saturday night.

It was not too deep, however.

The Panthers roared back from a 3-goal deficit Saturday, scoring the next six in a most-impressive 6-3 comeback win over the Islanders.

Tied 3-3 going into the third, Florida (6-3-1) got goals from Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk to secure its first three-goal comeback win since beating Dallas on March 12.

Gus Forsling ended it by flinging the puck into an empty net — on a 6-on-4 power play — from the opposite end of the ice.

Mackie Samoskevich, with a lot of friends and family in town for the game, picked up his first NHL goal to tie the score at 3 near the end of the third period on a fantastic coast-to-coast play he finished on a wraparound.

Florida, which has come out with its hair on fire against the Bruins, Golden Knights, and Rangers, took a more staid approach to Saturday’s game on Long Island.

New York scored the first goal 92 seconds in — then made it 2-0 at the 6-minute mark.

Down 3-0, Sam Reinhart got the Panthers going as he charged in all alone and beat Semyon Varlamov with 6:33 left in the first.

Tkachuk brought Florida within a goal at 6:38 before Samoskevich tied it.

Bennett’s goal — his seventh of the season — came when Tkachuk’s shot at the net hit him and got past Varlamov.

Spencer Knight, who assisted on Samoskevich’s goal, ended another strong start with 26 saves and improved to 2-1.

The Panthers have won two straight.

— With 14 points, Reinhart tied Jonathan Huberdeau (2021) for the most points in the first 10 games of a season in franchise history.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Islanders 1, Panthers 0 (1:32 1st): Dennis Cholowski flies one from inside the blueline through traffic and it finds a way through.

flies one from inside the blueline through traffic and it finds a way through. Islanders 2, Panthers 0 (6:00 1st): Kyle Palmieri knocks down a shot from Ryan Pulock and Spencer Knight makes the initial save. Only Palmieri pokes the rebound through.

knocks down a shot from and makes the initial save. Only Palmieri pokes the rebound through. Islanders 3, Panthers 0 (11:41 1st): Brock Nelson camps out on the side of the goal cage and taps in a long rebound off the end boards.

camps out on the side of the goal cage and taps in a long rebound off the end boards. Islanders 3, Panthers 1 (13:27 1st): Sam Reinhart beats the Isles on a line change, walking in all alone and beating Semyon Varlamov gloveside.

beats the Isles on a line change, walking in all alone and beating gloveside. Islanders 3, Panthers 2 (6:38 2nd): Matthew Tkachuk knocks Varlamov’s stick away — then pounces on a rebound off a Carter Verhaeghe shot which clanged the post.

knocks Varlamov’s stick away — then pounces on a rebound off a shot which clanged the post. Panthers 3, Islanders 3 (18:16 2nd): Mackie Samoskevich goes coast-to-coast with the puck, scoring his first NHL goal on a wraparound to tie it up. Knight gets the secondary assist on the goal.

goes coast-to-coast with the puck, scoring his first NHL goal on a wraparound to tie it up. Knight gets the secondary assist on the goal. Panthers 4, Islanders 3 (6:19 3rd): Sam Bennett scored for the fourth straight game when Tkachuk’s shot from the corner bounced off him in front of the net.

scored for the fourth straight game when Tkachuk’s shot from the corner bounced off him in front of the net. Panthers 5, Islanders 3 (9:49 3rd PP): Tkachuk gets his second of the night, whipping a shot from the top of the right circle on a power-play chance.

Tkachuk gets his second of the night, whipping a shot from the top of the right circle on a power-play chance. Panthers 6, Islanders 3 (17:43 3rd SH-EN): Gus Forsling whips a shot the length of the ice to end this one.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Tkachuk , Florida

, Florida 2. Mackie Samoskevich , Florida

, Florida 3. Spencer Knight, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 11