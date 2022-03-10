Connect with us

Radko Gudas: First line of defense for Florida Panthers

3 hours ago

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas celebrates his first goal of the season with Anton Lundell and Gus Forsling on Feb. 22 against the Nashville Predators. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

If you go by official accounts, there are 15 members of the Florida Panthers taller than defenseman Radko Gudas.

No one, however, plays bigger.

Gudas, listed at an even 6-foot, may not be the tallest or heaviest player on the ice but as Anthony Duclair said last year: “I definitely like having him as a teammate, and not have to play against him.’’

And Gudas seems to love playing with the Panthers.

Those postgame high-fives and rubber rat shots at the bench from captain Sasha Barkov show that off after each win.

“I am having a great time, we’re doing good and it is fun to be a part of,’ Gudas told Florida Hockey Now. “I am willing to play any role and here, I am trying to use every opportunity I get when I am on the ice. I don’t take a shift for granted.”

