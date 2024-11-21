Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Ripe for a Rebound Against Blackhawks
The Florida Panthers are going from first to worst when they play the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at United Center.
After splitting a pair of games against the NHL’s top team in the Winnipeg, Florida turns to Chicago where the Blackhawks’ 13 points puts them at the bottom of the NHL standings.
Of course, the Blackhawks have been at or near the bottom of the standings the past two seasons and beat the Panthers in Chicago both years.
Coach Paul Maurice even referenced Florida’s past two losses in Chicago during media day before training camp started.
He was basically saying, if the Panthers lose in Chicago, it will be blamed on a Stanley Cup hangover.
That’s folly, since Florida lost in Chicago in each of the past two seasons and had no such excuse to fall back on.
Regardless, the Panthers should be ready to play tonight and would like to fly home feeling good about life in general.
Florida has lost three of its past four — but have a 5-0 thrashing of the first-place Jets as part of its recent run.
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate on Thursday, so, we do not know yet who will be in the lineup.
There is a likelihood that Mackie Samoskevich returns — and do not be surprised if Adam Boqvist is back after being a healthy scratch the past nine games.
Spencer Knight, who has not played since last Tuesday, could be in net.
— Tonight’s game is only available through streaming via ESPN+ or Hulu.
Florida’s local broadcast returns on Saturday.
ON DECK: GAME 20
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
- When: Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: United Center, Chicago
- Local TV: NONE
- National Streaming ONLY: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-260); Puck line (-1.5, +100); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Last season: Tied 1-1
- This season — At Florida: Feb. 1 (ABC). At Chicago: Thursday.
- All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 29-19-4, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6 (Local TV)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-6-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues// 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
13 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 25 Mackie Samosekvich
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
34 Adam Boqvist // 26 Uvis Balinskis
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Jonah Gadjovich
PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (6-12-1) LINES
98 Connor Bedard // 16 Jason Dickinson // 22 Joey Anderson
71 Taylor Hall // 8 Ryan Donato // 77 Pat Maroon
23 Philipp Kurashev // 17 Nick Foligno // 86 Teuvo Teravainen
59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 73 Lukas Reichel // 15 Craig Smith
25 Alec Martinez // 42 Nolan Allan
72 Alex Vlasic // 5 Connor Murphy
44 Wyatt Kaiser // 78 TJ Brodie
34 Petr Mrazek
40 Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)