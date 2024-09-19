Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Open Training Camp

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were back at the IcePlex on Wednesday for the official start of training camp.

It is a rite of passage familiar to all NHL teams.

Much like the first day of school, players renew acquaintances with old teammates, get to know their new teammates a little more, have their photos (and videos) taken for team use, and have some friendly conversations with the media in attendance.

It really is one of the final free days before the work begins.

The hard, sweat-fueled days start today.

One of the rewards for a championship team is a short offseason.

Although that cuts down on the downtime, it also leaves less time for the bumps and bruises to heal.

Much of Florida’s short offseason was spent celebrating.

Paul Maurice’s training camps are legendary for their intensity and physicality, especially the first few days.

Heavy training in September may have helped the team to outlast opponents last May and June.

According to Maurice and his players, they are ready.

Regarding the completed preseason testing, Maurice said, “Our veteran players that returned this year are at or above their fitness level from last year.

“We can probably start with that word right now because we are going to hear it. The ‘hangover concept.’ We don’t believe in it. Certainly not a physical issue with us. We’re stronger than we were last year at this time with our returning players. That’s a credit to them because they couldn’t have made improvements without spending the time to do it.

“We know that on day one that we are physically as good or in better shape than last year. Now it’s about honing it every day.”

Maurice explained that the team will not let distractions, including “good things” like the banner raising and ring ceremony, get in the way.

“We will make sure our day is completely focused on what we are doing,” Maurice said, “not living in the past.”

Matthew Tkachuk probably spent more postseason time with the Stanley Cup than any other player in Florida and his hometown of St. Louis.

It was a great experience, but when all the hoopla ended, he focused fully on preparation for the new season.

He is ready and wants to have that feeling again.

“It was a blast,” Tkachuk said. “It was mid-July. Right after that, I kind of turned the page to get ready for now, and I feel great.”

This offseason was considerably different than last year when he underwent surgery to repair a broken sternum.

“This summer, I was able to train, not rehab, so that was a big bonus for myself,” Tkachuk said.

“It was shorter than last year by a week or two so maybe it was a little bit different, but I want to get used to these offseasons. That’s for sure.”

Tkachuk started working out a few weeks after the season ended, but “once I had my day with the Cup, that’s when the mental switch (happened).”

According to Tkachuk, the returning veterans are “jacked up” and ready.

As for Maurice’s tough drills the first few days?

“This is my ninth year,” Tkachuk said. “No first few days is fun. That’s just the way it is. I think as September starts to come around, if you ask anybody to give you an honest answer, the first few days have been in our heads for a while, so I’m looking forward to getting them out of the way.”

It has been only 86 days since the Panthers won the Cup.

A short but pleasant offseason.

Time will tell if there have been any lasting effects in what they hope will be another very long season.

