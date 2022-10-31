FHN Today: Florida Panthers Looking for Treats on Road Trip

The Florida Panthers will celebrate Halloween today with a light practice before boarding a flight to Arizona where they will kick off a four-game road trip tomorrow in Tempe.

The Panthers wrapped up their opening month of the season with five wins in nine games — getting points in six of them.

Not a blistering start by any means, but a good one.

Now, Florida heads onto the road with a very manageable trip which features three teams which were not in the playoffs last season — and those three teams currently residing at the bottom of their division standings.

The Panthers open at the new home of the Coyotes on the Arizona State campus.

The team, and the NHL, hopes this is a temporary spot.

On Sunday, Craig Morgan of gophnx.com reported that the Tempe city council may put the future of the Coyotes’ planned arena and entertainment district up for vote sometime in 2023 — which would place the team’s fate in the Valley up to voters.

Sasha Barkov may not have heard his personal goal song after scoring for the first time this season on Saturday night.

But it’s a beaut, Clark.

— With Aaron Ekblad out since the third game of the season, the Panthers have been getting additional contributions from Josh Mahura and Mat Kiersted.

Hear from Barkov and a number of other players and coach Paul Maurice following Saturday's win over the Senators

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ARIZONA COYOTES