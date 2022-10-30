The Florida Panthers Wrap: Overall, a Good October for the Cats

The Florida Panthers ended October with another offensive onslaught, only this time they were able to put more in the back of the net against their opponent Saturday night as they beat the Senators 5-3.

On Thursday, the Panthers outshot the Flyers 51-22 but ended up losing 4-3.

Saturday night, Florida outshot the Sens 58-26 and got a win.

Nice way to end the month.

Should the Panthers have ended October with a better record than 5-3-1? Probably.

But considering the team has a new coach, coaching staff and numerous new faces, it is not a bad start.

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers All Year Long, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

They should be better moving forward — and it is not like they have been bad.

Anyway, it was a busy week for the Panthers with three games and Eric Staal getting into his first games with the team.

If you missed anything, no worries! We have you covered on the weekly FHN Florida Panthers Wrap.

TODAY

The Panthers swarmed the Sens on Saturday night but it was the top line — with a little help from Brandon Montour — which was the difference in a 5-3 win.

— Sasha Barkov made his teammates laugh with his choice of goal song and perhaps that was the point of it all.

The Panthers were happy he finally got to play it.

SATURDAY

With the Panthers off to a 4-3-1 start, we asked for your hot takes on the team — and you delivered.

Then we graded them on a completely scientific scale.

Completely scientific, folks.

— Taking a look at Saturday’s clash with the Senators.

FRIDAY

Carter Hart was the difference when it came to the Florida Panthers winning and losing in Philadelphia.

— Roberto Luongo spoke to the South Florida media on Friday ahead of next month’s Hall of Fame ceremony and we have the video.

Check out the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE or click on the video below.

THURSDAY

Spencer Knight does not have to worry about broken laces — or even tying his laces — anymore. The Panthers’ goalie has a cool new set of skates.

— Previewing the Flyers game. We did not count on Hart being that good, did you?

WEDNESDAY

The Panthers stunk up the joint for the first 40 or so minutes in Chicago — and it cost them in a loss to the Blackhawks.

TUESDAY

The Florida Panthers went 4-1-1 in their first six games and that is without a single goal from Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

What has led to their slow start — and can the Panthers keep winning without them putting the puck in the back of the net? Spoiler alert: No.

— Previewing Florida’s game in Chicago against the Blackhawks. Should be an easy win, right? Right?

MONDAY

The Lomberghini got fired up against the New York Islanders as Ryan Lomberg’s goal proved to be the game-winner in Sunrise.

LAST SUNDAY

Eric Staal is now officially the newest member of the Florida Panthers as he signed a one-year deal with the team on Friday afternoon.

Florida being able to clear some salary cap space with Ekblad on LTIR allowed that to happen.

— Lots of postgame video from Florida’s win over the Islanders on the YouTube Channel.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ARIZONA COYOTES