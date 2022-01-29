Changes in Latitude: Sam Bennett now Florida Panthers goals leader

On Thursday night, Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett hit a career milestone many thought he would have hit years ago.

In his rookie season with the Calgary Flames, Bennett scored 18 goals and it was all but a given the fourth-overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft would hit the 20-goal mark throughout his career.

It took a little longer than those folks would have though.

Yet in Florida’s 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Bennett finally got No. 20 in just 34 games with the Panthers.

“It’s a cool milestone to hit,” Bennett said after scoring twice on Thursday — including the final goal of the night into an empty net.