Connect with us

FHN+

Changes in Latitude: Sam Bennett now Florida Panthers goals leader

Published

10 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Sam Bennett poses during Florida Panthers media day at the start of training camp in 2021. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

On Thursday night, Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett hit a career milestone many thought he would have hit years ago.

In his rookie season with the Calgary Flames, Bennett scored 18 goals and it was all but a given the fourth-overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft would hit the 20-goal mark throughout his career.

It took a little longer than those folks would have though.

Get FHN+ today!

Yet in Florida’s 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Bennett finally got No. 20 in just 34 games with the Panthers.

“It’s a cool milestone to hit,” Bennett said after scoring twice on Thursday — including the final goal of the night into an empty net.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.