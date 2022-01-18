Florida Panthers trade unleashed Sam Bennett. He returns to Calgary tonight

Sam Bennett will skate onto the ice at the Saddledome on Tuesday night for the first time since the Calgary Flames traded him to the Florida Panthers last April.

Bennett spent seven seasons in Calgary after the Flames made him the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Although things did not work out the way anyone hoped in Calgary, Bennett has elevated his game in the Sunshine State.

“It’s going to be weird and it’s going to be different for me, but I’m really excited,” Bennett said. “Just to be back in that building, it’s going to be weird playing them for the first time, but it’s a game I’m really excited for.”