Florida Panthers Unveil Schedule for 2022-23 All-Star Season

The Florida Panthers will open their 2022-23 schedule on the road, kicking off the season on Long Island against the New York Islanders.

Florida will end its season at home with a two-game set against Toronto and Carolina in April.

The Panthers, who will play host to the NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 3-4, will play their home opener Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30. That kicks off a three-game homestand which features games against the Lightning and Islanders.

Florida will open with three road games before coming south, visiting the Islanders as well as Buffalo and Boston.

The Panthers will have a seven-game homestand from March 2-18 — with games against the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils.

Support independent coverage of the Florida Panthers all summer long by subscribing to Florida Hockey Now today!

Florida’s longest road trip of the season comes fairly early as it will play six games between Nov. 28-Dec. 6 against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

Of Florida’s 41 home games, 22 will be either on a Thursday or Saturday.

Florida will host a Thanksgiving Eve game against Boston on Nov. 23 with St. Louis here that following Saturday.

The Panthers will also be home, for the most part, during the winter holidays.

Florida will play six games between Dec. 21 and Jan. 3 with four of those in Sunrise.

If you want to download and sync the schedule to your phone’s calendar, click here or visit FloridaPanthers.com/Schedule.