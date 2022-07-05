#AskFHN Mailbag
Opening The FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Ask Colby
The Florida Panthers find themselves in a unique predicament this offseason.
After finishing up their greatest regular season in team history, the Panthers got swept by the Lightning and found themselves in the midst of a coaching search.
Jack Adams runner-up Andrew Brunette has been replaced by Paul Maurice.
Florida also finds itself with just $3 million in cap space (not counting Anthony Duclair’s likely move to LTIR) to work with to re-sign Claude Giroux, Mason Marchment and Eetu Luostarinen, among others.
A lot of different options are on the table and I am sure you guys have a lot of questions about that.
I am here to answer them.
Leave your questions in the comment section here or tweet your questions to me (@ColbyDGuy) and use #AskFHN.
Answers to your questions will run on Thursday — before the NHL Draft kicks off in Montreal.
Of course, they do not have to be hockey related either; this is the offseason and we like to have fun around here.
All options are on the table.
Obviously Ekblad is a core Panther but just curious – how much of a difference is there between him and Makar? Thanks!
Obviously the Panthers need to clear cap space. What are the odds the Panthers can move Bobrovsky and his no trade? Is Bob even on board with it? Also, I am a huge fan of Marchment and know he has earned a decent contract. Are the Panthers prioritizing re-signing him or are they resolved to losing him?