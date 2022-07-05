Opening The FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Ask Colby

The Florida Panthers find themselves in a unique predicament this offseason.

After finishing up their greatest regular season in team history, the Panthers got swept by the Lightning and found themselves in the midst of a coaching search.

Jack Adams runner-up Andrew Brunette has been replaced by Paul Maurice.

Florida also finds itself with just $3 million in cap space (not counting Anthony Duclair’s likely move to LTIR) to work with to re-sign Claude Giroux, Mason Marchment and Eetu Luostarinen, among others.

A lot of different options are on the table and I am sure you guys have a lot of questions about that.

I am here to answer them.

Of course, they do not have to be hockey related either; this is the offseason and we like to have fun around here.

All options are on the table.

