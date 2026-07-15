The Florida Panthers will open the 2026-27 NHL season on the road, first for the Stanley Cup banner ceremony at Carolina on Sept. 29 before heading to California. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers recently released opening schedule has them starting the 2026-27 NHL season for the Stanley Cup banner raising against Carolina before heading west to California.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced the opening games for all of its teams — and the Panthers will be part of five Opening Nights including their own Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Wild in Sunrise.

Before the Panthers come home, however, they have at least four games on the road — a total which will be known on Thursday when the NHL releases the full schedule.

It is possible the Panthers not only play all three California teams on that opening road trip, but hit up a place such as Vegas or St. Louis on their way east.

The big game on the schedule, of course, is Opening Night on Sept. 29 against the new defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The Panthers have opened their past two seasons with a Stanley Cup banner raising ceremony — only that has been their own celebration.

Carolina’s home opener will start at 5 p.m. on ESPN and will kick off the season.

From there, the Panthers travel to San Jose to be a part of what should be an exciting Sharks opener on Oct. 1.

The Panthers will then travel to Anaheim for the Ducks’ home opener on Oct. 4 with the Kings’ opener in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

If those are the only games on the first leg of the schedule, the Panthers will come home to face the Wild having played four road games already.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON