The Florida Panthers will only play four exhibition games this preseason — and all are against their bestest friends.

The Panthers open the preseason slate at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Sept. 20 against the newly-minted Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

A few days later on Sept. 22, the Panthers head to Raleigh to take on the Hurricanes.

The schedule then shifts to Tampa Bay where the Panthers will play a home-and-home against the Lightning: Sept. 24 will be in Tampa, Sept. 26 will be in Sunrise.

All four games will be televised for free on the Scripps Sports television network and will be free on PanthersPlus.TV with registration.

Due to the cutbacks of the preseason — the Panthers played seven exhibition games last year — there will be no Panthers/Lightning game in Orlando this year.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON