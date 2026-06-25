The Florida Panthers will only play four exhibition games this preseason — and all are against their bestest friends.
The Panthers open the preseason slate at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Sept. 20 against the newly-minted Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.
A few days later on Sept. 22, the Panthers head to Raleigh to take on the Hurricanes.
The schedule then shifts to Tampa Bay where the Panthers will play a home-and-home against the Lightning: Sept. 24 will be in Tampa, Sept. 26 will be in Sunrise.
All four games will be televised for free on the Scripps Sports television network and will be free on PanthersPlus.TV with registration.
Due to the cutbacks of the preseason — the Panthers played seven exhibition games last year — there will be no Panthers/Lightning game in Orlando this year.
ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON
- NHL Draft (No picks in First Round, Six Overall): Friday-Saturday; KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- NHL Free Agency: Opens July 1
- Panthers Development Camp: Late June/Early July; IcePlex, Fort Lauderdale
- Panthers Rookie Camp/Tournament: Late August/Early Sept.; Site TBA
- Panthers Training Camp: Early/Mid September; Fort Lauderdale
- Panthers Preseason (Four Games): Starts Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- 2026-27 NHL Season Opens: Late September; Site, Opponent TBA