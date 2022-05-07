‘Big Game’ Bobrovsky pacing Florida Panthers against Capitals

SUNRISE — The trials and tribulations of Sergei Bobrovsky over his previous two seasons with the Florida Panthers have been well documented.

The low point for Bobrovsky in South Florida came last May in the playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bobrovsky’s uneven performance against the Lightning in last year’s postseason exit had some wondering whether he would be up for the task in leading the Panthers this time around.

Through the first two games of this opening-round series against the Washington Capitals, the answer has been a resounding yes.

“It’s fun hockey, fun to be here,” Bobrovsky said Thursday night. “It’s fun to compete with your teammates, shoulder to shoulder and go through these things. It was a great game tonight, and we are happy with the win.”