Florida Panthers Sign Mackie Samoskevich to Entry-Level Deal

The Florida Panthers announced that they have signed prospect Mackie Samsokevich to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday afternoon.

Samoskevich, 20, scored 20 goals and 43 points in his sophomore season at the University of Michigan while leading them to the semifinal of the Frozen Four.

The 2021 first-round pick helped Michigan to a berth in the National Championship as a freshman in 2021-22. He scored 10 goals and 29 points before falling to fellow Panthers prospect Mike Benning and the University of Denver in the championship game.

“Mackie is a creative, dynamic playmaker who possesses an elite shooting ability and high hockey IQ,” said Florida general manager Bill Zito. “We’re excited to sign him to our organization and to see him take the next step in his progression as a professional.”

Samoskevich signed an amateur try-out deal with the Charlotte Checkers following the conclusion of his 2022-23 season at Michigan and notched two assists in two regular season games in the AHL.

The 5-foot-11 forward added four assists in seven Calder Cup Playoffs before the Checkers were eliminated in the second-round by the Hershey Bears.

Samoskevich will be available to play during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His entry-level deal with the Panthers is expected to kick in immediately, per CapFriendly.com.

The contract carries an annual cap hit of $925,000 and he will be a restricted free-agent upon the expiry of the deal following the 2024-25 season.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once new information becomes available.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)