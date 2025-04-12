Florida Panthers Sign Top Prospect; Jack Devine Joining Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers signed top prospect Jack Devine on Saturday, two days after his collegiate career came to an end at the Frozen Four in St. Louis.

Devine, 21, was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2022 but had a fantastic run at the University of Denver winning two national championships.

He returned to Denver for his senior season in search of a repeat and a third title, a move which would have allowed him to become a free agent if he didn’t sign with the Panthers by Aug. 15.

With that in mind, Devine could have forced the Panthers into having his three-year ELC start now — and burn a year off of it.

Instead, he takes a ‘tryout’ contract with AHL Charlotte so he can play immediately including in the upcoming playoffs with the Checkers.

Florida general manager Bill Zito applauded the decision to go back to college for one more year when Devine made that decision last summer.

“He is going to be a year older, a year stronger and he is going to be the Boss this season,’’ Zito told FHN.

“There is a lot of good, there. Why wouldn’t you go back for another year at your college? He is a fantastic kid and that’s a great program. We’re lucky to have guys like him.’’

Devine spoke about his relationship with the team over the summer, and the Panthers did not seem to have any concern he would try and start with another organization.

Devine’s three-year ELC begins next season.

“The Panthers are a top of the class organization and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said at development camp.

“For me, it was a tough decision, but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision both for myself, my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.

“I am super-excited and it has been great to see the team I was drafted by have so much success. I know when the time is right, I have an organization here to back me. Hopefully I will be able to jump in and will do my best to help them win, whether it is here in Florida or in Charlotte.’’

At Denver this season, Devine was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the second straight season.

He led the nation with 57 points and 44 assists while playing in all 43 games.

Devine is just the third Denver player to lead the nation in scoring.

He scored 11 of his 13 goals this season since Jan. 1 and was named an All-American for the second straight season.

Denver saw its bid for a second consecutive championship come to an end with a 3-2 loss in double-overtime to Western Michigan on Thursday night.

The Broncos play Boston University for their first national championship tonight at 7:30 in St. Louis.

