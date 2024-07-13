What’s Next for Jack Devine After Florida Panthers Camp

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jack Devine wrapped up his third development camp with the Florida Panthers as one of the most decorated players on the ice.

A two-time national champion at the University of Denver, Devine will return to the Pioneers for his senior season instead of signing with the Panthers.

Taken by the Panthers in the seventh round in 2022, Devine has certainly played beyond his draft positioning.

He may end up signing with the Panthers once this coming season is done, but, by returning for his senior year, he can become a free agent next summer.

Bill Zito told FHN during the playoffs that he hopes Devine has even a bigger season with the Pioneers.

“He is going to be a year older, a year stronger and he is going to be the Boss this season,’’ Zito said. “There is a lot of good, there. Why wouldn’t you go back for another year at your college? He is a fantastic kid and that’s a great program. We’re lucky to have guys like him.’’

Celebrate FHN’s 4th Anniversary with $10 Off a Season Ticket!

Use GEORGE10 at Checkout

And Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

Devine has an opportunity this season to win a second straight title — he scored 27 goals with 56 points in 44 games — and perhaps win the Hobey Baker Award of which he was a finalist last season.

“It was pretty special, both for me and my team,” said Devine, who was one of the top players at this week’s came as expected. “Whenever you can cap of the season with a victory, that’s a pretty special accomplishment. It was a special year and a great experience.’’

With the Panthers, he probably would have started this coming year with Charlotte.

Instead, he is going back to school and the rest will work itself out in the next 8-10 months.

He is excited for what is next.

“The Panthers are a top of the class organization and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said. “For me, it was a tough decision, but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision both for myself, my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.

“I am super-excited and it has been great to see the team I was drafted by have so much success. I know when the time is right, I have an organization here to back me. Hopefully I will be able to jump in and will do my best to help them win, whether it is here in Florida or in Charlotte.’’

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS