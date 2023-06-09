Florida Panthers Star Matthew Tkachuk Exits Game 3 – Returns

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk left Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in the first period Thursday following a big hit from Keegan Kolesar.

It looked like a shoulder-to-shoulder hit and Tkachuk was on the ice for the ensuing power play following a subsequent high-stick to Sam Bennett.

Tkachuk eventually did leave the bench area and went to the room, perhaps being taken off the ice by the NHL’s designated concussion spotter.

He also could have sustained a shoulder injury based on the way he was hit — and hit the ice.

About three minutes into the second period, Tkachuk returned to the Florida bench. He stepped back onto the ice with 15:34 left in the period to loud ovations from the Florida fans.

Tkachuk was hit at 5:58 of the first period and left for the room a few minutes later.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS