Florida Panthers Temp Check: Time to Panic at 4-3-1?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Stanley C. Panther is not panicking but some fans of the Florida Panthers most certainly are. Should they be? — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

For the first time in three seasons, the Florida Panthers hit a major road block early on in the regular season.

After leaving a two-game road trip against two teams who were thought to be NHL bottom feeders without a point, the Panthers head into their final game in October at 4-3-1.

Is it time to panic?

We take a look at what the Panthers’ fanbase has to say in the third edition of the Florida Panthers Temperature Check to find out.

Just as the first two went, I pulled hot takes I received on Twitter and assign them a score of 1 to 100 — with 100 being a scorching hot take and 1 being very reasonable.

This will be a monthly feature on FHN, so if you do not want to miss out on the next one, follow me on Twitter at @ColbyDGuy.

Let’s jump right in, shall we?

“Fire [Paul] Maurice” – Cats Maniac

Heat Index: 96

Boy, that escalated quickly.

