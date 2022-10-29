FHN+
Florida Panthers Temp Check: Time to Panic at 4-3-1?
For the first time in three seasons, the Florida Panthers hit a major road block early on in the regular season.
After leaving a two-game road trip against two teams who were thought to be NHL bottom feeders without a point, the Panthers head into their final game in October at 4-3-1.
Is it time to panic?
We take a look at what the Panthers’ fanbase has to say in the third edition of the Florida Panthers Temperature Check to find out.
Just as the first two went, I pulled hot takes I received on Twitter and assign them a score of 1 to 100 — with 100 being a scorching hot take and 1 being very reasonable.
This will be a monthly feature on FHN, so if you do not want to miss out on the next one, follow me on Twitter at @ColbyDGuy.
Let’s jump right in, shall we?
“Fire [Paul] Maurice” – Cats Maniac
Heat Index: 96
Boy, that escalated quickly.
