The Florida Panthers will host a draft watch party on June 26 at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers have a first-round pick (at least for now) for the first time since the 2021 NHL Draft.

They plan to celebrate that with their fans.

On Friday, the team officially announced it will hold a draft watch party at the Fort Lauderdale IcePlex on June 26.

Florida has the ninth overall pick after originally trading its selection to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Seth Jones/Spencer Knight deal in 2025.

Fans are invited to come to the IcePlex starting at 5 p.m. on the night of the draft.

The team says there will be interactive games, vendors, food, beverages, and more.

Fans will be able to watch ESPN’s draft coverage from the stands inside the IceDen — or do so from the ice as part of a public skate.

Doug Plagens and Billy Lindsay will also be broadcasting on WQAM.

The Panthers currently have seven picks in the 2026 draft.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON