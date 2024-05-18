2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers To New York Rangers Fans: No Tickets, Today
The Florida Panthers caused a stir last year when it put a temporary restriction on sales of playoff tickets in an attempt to prevent fans in Toronto from gobbling them up.
Now it is New York’s turn.
The Panthers put tickets on sale for upcoming home games in the Eastern Conference final between the Panthers and New York Rangers on Saturday morning.
Season ticket holders and members of the team’s fan club got first dibs; by Saturday afternoon, the team opened it up to the general public.
Sort of.
A message on the team’s official ticket partner SeatGeek restricted team-released tickets to those with billing addresses within the State of Florida.
The Panthers say they are trying to get tickets to these games to their fans and not out of town supporters who may or may not wear Blue Shirts.
Per SeatGeek upon checkout:
To better serve Florida Panthers fans, an exclusive sales window has been implemented for direct box office tickets of this Florida Panthers game at Amerant Bank Arena.
This is a direct box office ticket. Direct box office ticket sales to this event will be restricted to residents of Florida until 5/19 at 3pm. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of Florida will be canceled without notice and refunds given.
Fans outside of Florida may purchase resale tickets for this event here.
“For the first 24 hours or so, we’re trying to restrict the sales for our Florida fans,’’ team president Matt Caldwell said last year. “It is just an access thing so our fans can get tickets.”
Those who live outside of Florida — or, at least have a credit card billing address outside the Sunshine State — will be able to buy tickets from the team on Sunday afternoon.
But, fret not, New York fans.
There is no geographical restriction to buying tickets off the secondary market.
As of Saturday afternoon, those tickets were starting at $208 on GameTime for next Sunday’s Game 3 and $177 for Game 4.
There is even a convenient link going to the resale market on SeatGeek.
Not to mention, there is not a New York fan out there who does not have a family member with a Florida address.
South Florida is known as the sixth borough of New York for a reason, folks.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
GAME 1
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday May 26, 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, Tuesday May 28, 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- Second Round, Florida d. Boston 4-2 — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Florida 2, @Boston 1.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
