Florida Panthers Trade with Blue Jackets, Get Backup to Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers tapped into what is now a Columbus Blue Jackets goalie pipeline on Thursday, acquiring Daniil Tarasov to be the primary backup to Sergei Bobrovsky.

The two goalies hail from the same hometown of Novokuznetsk, Russia. Both Bobrovsky and Tarasov are friends with Tarasov saying his new teammate has been an inspiration over the years.

The Panthers gave up a fifth round draft pick in this year’s draft to the Jackets.

Tarasov will replace Vitek Vanacek as Florida’s No. 2 goalie.

The 26-year-old was a third-round pick by Columbus in 2017 when Bill Zito was the Blue Jackets’ assistant general manager.

Tarasov has played in parts of four seasons with the Jackets going 7-10-2 with a 3.54/.881 last season.

The 6-foot-5 goalie was likely traded by Columbus to make room for Jet Greaves, who played well for the Blue Jackets at the end of the season.

Columbus missed the playoffs by one point after a strong finish.

Tarasov is a restricted free agent who can be unrestricted next season.

He had a cap hit of $1.05 million the past three seasons.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT