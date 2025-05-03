Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs Time Set for Game 1

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell and Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf go after the puck during the second period of a game on Oct. 19, 2023, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will not wait too long to get their second round playoff started.

On Friday night, it was announced that Game 1 would be on Monday at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The rest of the series times and dates have not been announced.

Sportsnet will broadcast the game in Canada; we’re still waiting to hear television info in the U.S.

Florida made it to the second round by beating the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in 5; Toronto won the Battle of Ontario by beating the Ottawa Senators in 6.

The Panthers won the second round against the Leafs in 2023, winning that series in 5 games.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
  • When: Monday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV/Streaming: TBA
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto TBA; Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
  • Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x