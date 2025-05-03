2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs Time Set for Game 1
The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will not wait too long to get their second round playoff started.
On Friday night, it was announced that Game 1 would be on Monday at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The rest of the series times and dates have not been announced.
Sportsnet will broadcast the game in Canada; we’re still waiting to hear television info in the U.S.
Florida made it to the second round by beating the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in 5; Toronto won the Battle of Ontario by beating the Ottawa Senators in 6.
The Panthers won the second round against the Leafs in 2023, winning that series in 5 games.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: TBA
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto TBA; Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
