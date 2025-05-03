Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs Time Set for Game 1

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will not wait too long to get their second round playoff started.

On Friday night, it was announced that Game 1 would be on Monday at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The rest of the series times and dates have not been announced.

Sportsnet will broadcast the game in Canada; we’re still waiting to hear television info in the U.S.

Florida made it to the second round by beating the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in 5; Toronto won the Battle of Ontario by beating the Ottawa Senators in 6.

The Panthers won the second round against the Leafs in 2023, winning that series in 5 games.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series