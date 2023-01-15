FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers ‘Vamos Gatos’ Jerseys A Hit

The Florida Panthers featured special edition ‘Vamos Gatos’ jerseys designed by Puerto Rican artist Carlos Solano to celebrate their Hispanic Heritage before Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The fans liked them, media as well.

And the Panthers’ players seemed to take a liking to them.

“I thought they were beautiful,” Ryan Lomberg said. “They did a great job designing them.”

The crest of the jersey features a panther surrounded by palm trees, jalapeño peppers, limes and a thimble cup of cafecito pasted on a blue practice jersey.

It also features vibrant orange, red and yellow font with a shoulder patch that says ‘Vamos Gatos’ on top of a Panther wearing a hat.

It was a hit in both the locker room and in the stores after they were done being worn.

Word on the street is that a team-issued Tony Bitetto jersey went for $500. They were that much of a hit.

Bitetto, it should be noted, has not played for the Panthers this season.

The defenseman for the Charlotte Checkers had a jersey made up just in case he was called up.

Aaron Ekblad said the Panthers should have worn them for the whole game.

”I actually really liked that logo,” he said. “It would have been cool to see on a game jersey.”

Maybe next season, Aaron…

Anthony Duclair skated with the main group for the first time since sustaining a torn Achillies in the offseason.

He is still wearing a yellow, non-contact jersey but could shed it in to partake in a full practice before the All-Star break if his recovery goes well.

— The Florida Panthers took a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks last night — and a lot of that had to do with their play on special teams.

— The NHL All-Star jerseys have been leaked.

They feature a ‘Southwest Tamarac’ Vice look.

— Anton Lundell has benefited from a more simplified game after being moved to the wing last week.

The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their second-straight game with a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last night.

That is very good news for a Panthers team that has been chasing them for the past few weeks.

The Pens came into the day holding the last Wild Card spot with a six-point lead — which is now four.

— The caveat there is that the New York Islanders moved into that slot with a win over the Montreal Canadiens last night and now hold a five-point lead over Florida.

— The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Capitals. Again.

— Anthony Mantha feels good about his play after being scratched by the Washington Capitals for two straight games.

— Jonathan Huberdeau’s Calgary Flames nearly blew a 6-1 lead to the Dallas Stars, but held on for the win.

— Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell scored a really nice coast-to-coast goal for Harvard on Saturday. It’s definitely worth a watch.

— It was Grateful Dead night for the Detroit Red Wings — and there was nothing to celebrate. ‘Dead Wings’ sounds familiar…

