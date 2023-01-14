REPORT: Florida ‘Vice’ Jerseys Coming to NHL All-Star Weekend

The Florida Panthers are hosing the NHL All-Star Weekend next month and it will have a tropical feel on and off the ice as the ‘Vice’ look is coming to Sunrise.

Icethetics.com got a look at the Western Conference jerseys and they will indeed be of the ‘Vice’ stylings first popularized by the Miami Heat during the 2017-18 season.

There was some speculation if each division would have a different jersey — giving four options since there are four teams in the All-Star tournament setting — but it appears there will only be two jerseys primarily white and black.

The Western Conference jersey spotted in the Icethetics video (embedded below) is white with black, pink and teal pipping.

They also appear to be styled after the NHL All-Star jerseys worn from 1994-97 complete with the throwback orange-and-black NHL logo both in the Western/Eastern Conference crest and on the neck.

The first speculation about what the jerseys would look like came from a leaked All-Star poster which portrayed players on the beach — one wearing the white Western Conference jersey and the other wearing a black Eastern Conference one.

Both had black, pink and light blue accents.

The NHL should be releasing the jerseys this week.

Information about the NHL All-Star FanFest — which will be dubbed the ‘Beach Festival’ — should be released soon as well.

That is expected to be held off A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

Events in the NHL Skills Competition should also be released soon with reports that the NHL is considering everything from dunk tanks on Fort Lauderdale Beach to a golf event to shooting frozen hamburger pucks at alligators.

Florida Hockey Now has learned representatives from the league visited Everglades Holiday Park in western Broward County in 2022 to see what could be held there.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will be Feb. 3-4; FLA Live Arena in Sunrise will play host to the non-outdoor skills on Friday night and the tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of jerseys, the Florida Panthers will wear special ‘Vamos Gatos’ ones during warmups tonight before their game with the Canucks.

The jerseys will then be offered for sale at the ‘Inside the Boards’ store on the 100 level of the arena.

PANTHERS ON DECK

VANCOUVER CANUCKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS