Florida Panthers vs. The Atlantic: Playoff Contenders

Last week, we examined how the Florida Panthers stack up in the Atlantic Division following so many offseason changes.

Right now, even with the Panthers looking a little different, they should be a playoff team in a division which looks pretty much the same even with all the additions and subtractions by the contenders.

Florida, Tampa Bay, Boston, and Toronto continue to look like the class of the division and should be the front-runners for a playoff spot this coming season.

But, there are eight teams in the Atlantic.

What about the other four?

The Atlantic is certainly a tough division due to its depth — with Buffalo, Detroit, Ottawa, and Montreal showing various stages of improvement the past couple of years.

None of those teams has made the playoffs since the NHL did away with the Covid divisions in 2021.

Since the 2021-22 season, the playoff teams from the Atlantic have been the Lightning, Panthers, Bruins and Maple Leafs.

Buffalo, Detroit, and Ottawa appear to be the closest to making a run at the Atlantic’s Big Four, but it will not come easy.

Of course, a fifth Atlantic team makes the playoffs as the second wild card.

We’ll see.

So, which team in the Atlantic’s Challenger Division is going to take that next step this season and knock out one of the heavyweights?

Here is what the top of the Atlantic looks like right now:

1. Florida Panthers (1st place in 2023-24, Stanley Cup champions)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (4th in 2023-24, lost to Florida in first round)