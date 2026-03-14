Florida Panthers Will Be Without Sam Reinhart on Upcoming Trip

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will be without leading scorer Sam Reinhart on its upcoming four-game road trip, coach Paul Maurice said Saturday.

The Panthers are flying to Seattle today and will play the Kraken at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Reinhart has been dealing with a lingering injury, Maurice said, and will be evaluated further when the team returns.

The Panthers were without Reinhart on Tuesday when they rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3; he returned Thursday and scored the overtime-winner against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

By not traveling, Reinhart will miss Florida’s trip to his hometown of Vancouver early next week.

Sam Bennett is also not going to play in Seattle but he could return against the Canucks on Tuesday.

“Everybody’s dealing with something, so we’re trying to get some guys back to feeling good,’’ Maurice said.

Maurice did have some very good news on the injury front, however.

Seth Jones will not play Sunday night, but the star defenseman could make his return to the lineup in Vancouver.

Jones has been out since fracturing his collarbone in the first period of the Winter Classic in Miami.

Uvis Balinskis and Jonah Gadjovich may also return to the lineup during the road trip.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66