Is Tonight’s Panthers v Lightning Game It for the NHL in Orlando?

SUNRISE — Over the past few years, the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have renewed their cross-state rivalry at a most fitting place: Orlando.

Sure, it’s just a preseason game played on minor-league ice littered with advertising for local law firms and car dealerships, but having Florida’s two NHL teams square off in the middle of the state is a nice little deal.

Tonight, the Lightning and Panthers get after it again in Orlando at the home of the NBA’s Magic and ECHL’s Solar Bears at 7 (Scripps Sports, Panthers+).

Could this be the last time these two meet in Orlando?

Maybe for the time being.

With the NHL trimming down the preseason to a maximum of four exhibition games starting next September, these ‘one-off’ games may be an overlooked casualty.

Florida’s annual preseason doubleheader with the Nashville Predators, which dates to 2011, could be in jeopardy as well.

With interest in hockey soaring in the Sunshine State due to the success — and the now-heated rivalry — of the two teams, losing a game in Orlando would be a shame.

“We’re hoping there’s a few more Panther fans,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It was a little skewed to Tampa Bay when we first got there. Maybe we get a few more red sweaters in the stands. That would be good. But it’s an exciting time; Tampa is an elite team in our conference. In some ways, they were the most dangerous team we played in the playoffs all the way through. So we have two really good teams and we will both have a bunch of young guys in there.

“But if it looks like it did last year, it’ll be a little rough. The last two years we have played each other, they have not been friendlies in that building. It’ll be fun to watch.’’

NHL teams do like to play at least a couple games at home during the preseason to sort of work out the kinks before the regular season starts.

That also limits travel, which veteran players who will only have to play in two preseason games, appreciate.

Could ‘neutral ice’ game in places like Orlando be saved?

If teams deem them important enough, sure.

Another big crowd in Orlando tonight may help convince the Panthers and Lightning that this should continue to be an annual event.

Technically, these Orlando games are considered Lightning home games; certainly, Tampa Bay could decide to play someone else in Orlando if it so desired.

But playing the Panthers has brought some excitement to the Orlando matchup as fans from central Florida get to see the state’s two best.

The Panthers are using this trip to central Florida for a little team bonding, something coaches and players always appreciate.

Maurice said most of Florida’s young players will be in the lineup tonight, with Wednesday being an off day in the Amusement Park Capital of the World.

The Panthers will go to Tampa on Thursday for their penultimate exhibition game, with the Lightning closing out the preseason on Saturday in Sunrise.

Then, it’s time for the hockey to start for real which everyone appreciates.

The preseason was and is too long. That has been fixed.

Hopefully games in places like Orlando can be saved moving forward.

