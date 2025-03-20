Future Goalie of the Florida Panthers? It Looks Like Bobrovsky

COLUMBUS — When Sergei Bobrovsky left the Blue Jackets in 2019 to sign with the Florida Panthers, many figured that seven-year contract was basically a five-year deal.

By the way the contract was written, a lot of the money paid to Bobrovsky would be paid off in the first five years.

If he was starting to show his age after five years, the Panthers could either trade him or buy out the remainder of the deal.

Well, here we are deep into Year 6 of the contract.

The Panthers are not buying out Bobrovsky, nor are they trading him away.

After trading Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month, the Panthers do not appear to have a succession plan in place.

How can that be?

Because they think Bobrovsky is not only the current starting goalie of the Panthers, but their future starter as well.

Bobrovsky will be 37 next season when he enters the final year of what was, at the time, the most expensive contract (seven years, $70 million) in franchise history.

Now it appears they will be looking to sign him to an extension.

It won’t be another monster deal like he is currently on, but it appears Bobrovsky may be in net for the Panthers for a long time to come.

“The future of the Florida Panthers is Sergei Bobrovsky,” coach Paul Maurice said when the team acquired Vitek Vanecek to backup Bobrovsky on March 5.

“This guys is in his prime. You want to look at his age? That’s fine. But he is in his prime right now. He is playing the best hockey he has ever played, he feels good. I don’t think we’re looking too far down the road. We’re also not saying that no one expires here at a certain age.

“But Bobrovsky is playing in his prime right now. He could play another five years if he wants.”

Bobrovsky, who returns to Columbus with the Panthers tonight, has only seemed to get better with age.

After a rough start to his time in South Florida — coach Joel Quenneville first benched him to start Chris Driedger 26 games into the 2019-20 season — Bobrovsky has become a fan favorite over the years.

“Having a full building, cheering your name is special — and I value that,’’ Bobrovsky said.

Bobrovsky worked through his struggles with a focus on his faith and his family.

He now has an inner calm and appears to be in a place where he only has to prove his worth to those in the room with him and to himself.

That has to be a large weight lifted.

“It is a blessing to play in this league, to have the life I do,’’ Bobrovsky told FHN. “I enjoy every moment, every day I come here and get to put the gear on. Whether it is practice or a game, I love having fun with the guys. And I work for them and try to be there when they need me. It is a privilege to play for this team.’’

The Panthers, and a goalie department headed up by the Hall of Famer he replaced in Roberto Luongo, have always had Bobrovsky’s back.

So, did GM Bill Zito who saw Bobrovsky at his NHL best with the Blue Jackets.

Any question on Bobrovsky being replaced as Florida’s starter over the years was quickly tamped out.

That was appreciated.

And, their patience was rewarded.

Had the Panthers beaten Edmonton in 4 or 5 games, it is likely Bobrovsky would have won the Conn Smythe Award for playoff MVP.

Instead, the Oilers rallied and Connor McDavid was honored for his history postseason run.

Reagrdless, Bobrovsky was the backbone of Florida’s Stanley Cup championship — and he backstopped the Panthers to a 2-1 win in Game 7.

That win forever cemented Bobrovsky’s place in South Florida lore, and likely punched the two-time Vezina Trophy winner’s ticket to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I am excited for the opportunity,” Bobrovsky said. “Spencer is a No. 1 goalie, too. I want to be No. 1 as well. I feel great. I would say it feels like my second-year pro. I have balance in my life, so I don’t let the stress and pressure get to me. I know when I am going to play, I know when I am not. That’s balance and consistency that I enjoy and value. I am happy and excited for the opportunity.

“Physically, I feel great. This is probably the best I have ever felt. Mentally, the experience I have been through helps me a lot.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 69