Garnet Hathaway is the newest member of the Florida Panthers and, after being acquired in a trade with the Flyers on Thursday, is returning home.

Kind of.

Hathaway was born across Alligator Alley from the Panthers’ Sunrise arena, but the native of Naples did not stay in southwest Florida long.

As an infant, Hathaway and his family moved north to Maine — and his love of hockey grew and was honed in New England.

His only real ties to the Sunshine State prior to Thursday were family vacations in the summer months.

Nevertheless, it’s a homecoming of sorts.

He could not be more delighted.

Who wouldn’t be, with chance to join a serious Stanley Cup contender late in one’s career?

Hathaway’s acquisition follows the pattern of GM Bill Zito bringing fourth liners on short-term deals who are coming off average seasons then giving them the opportunity to resurrect their career with the Panthers.

Zito gave up a fifth-round pick in today’s draft and a fourth rounder in 2027 in exchange for Hathaway and a sixth-round pick today.

Philadelphia will retain 50 percent of Hathaway’s final year, giving him a very reasonable $1.2 million cap hit for a hard-hitting forward who has shown a little scoring flash throughout his career.

Hathaway may turn out to be one of Zito’s real bargains, much like A.J. Greer whom he is likely replacing — and was a teammate of with Boston during the 2022-23 season.

Last year in Philly, Hathaway’s production was limited to a goal and two assists. A season earlier he had 10 goals. His career high was 14 with Washington in 2021-22.

Hathaway met the Florida media Friday and discussed the surprising turn in his career, going from a team building its way into the playoffs to an established contender which plays to his aggressive style.

“For a lot of years now, I’ve hated playing against the Panthers,’’ Hathaway said. “I think you realize they are winners in how they compete and how they prepare, and how they play throughout the season. I think they play playoff hockey every night. …

“That’s something I take a lot of pride in. I’m excited about going into each game like it’s the most important game of the year.”

Hathaway is not a stranger to some of the Panthers.

He was a teammate of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in Calgary and for a short time, with Brad Marchand in Boston. He should fit right in with their aggressive style.

“To see the familiar faces – to see Marchy from Boston even for a short period of time – it’s already a welcome sight,’’ he said.

“I know their personalities. I know how dedicated they are to their craft, to their teammates and to winning. So, it’s not a surprise for what I’m going into and knowing those guys on a personal level just highlights the day in and day out stuff that they take a lot of pride in.”

This was a trade, not a UFA signing like most of the prior depth deals, so Hathaway obviously did not seek out the Panthers — and found out about the deal while working out at the Flyers’ complex in New Jersey.

But now that he is here, the opportunity of being a contender for the Stanley Cup cannot be ignored.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am for that,’’ said Hathaway, who has yet to win the big prize. “Going to a place that has that culture built in and is ready and is prepared and is going to hit the ground running to do so. That’s what I want to be a part of.

“It’s crazy in this league and pro sports – professional hockey – where in a phone call you can change your allegiances so quickly. … Such big dreams to win a Stanley Cup in Philly and now I don’t want that at all. I want to be in Florida, and I want to be raising the Cup with my teammates.”

The closest he came was with the league leading Bruins in 2023. Hathaway was on the bench when Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime goal in Game 7 knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs.

“It was an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. Thanks to the Panthers it didn’t happen,’’ he said. “But it’s something I realized, that opportunity is something that you have to take and grasp. Nothing’s given. You have to take it and take control of it. But to have the opportunity is something special and something I won’t take for granted.”

The deal to bring in Hathaway is almost a sure sign that there will be no chance of re-signing Greer who will now get a well-earned payday elsewhere. Zito’s cap situation is in flux given the uncertainty of the goalie situation.

Until that is resolved there is little chance of serious negotiations with other upcoming free agents. Tomas Nosek, Vinnie Hinostroza, Noah Gregor and Luke Kunin will likely be going to the open market.

Cole Schwindt is a restricted free agent as are defenseman Donovan Sebrango and Mike Benning. Zito must tender them an offer before July 1 or they become unrestricted free agents.

With the top six defensemen already under contract and healthy again it’s anybody’s guess who No. 7 will be — and we’re not talking about Dmitry Kulikov although, perhaps we are.

At forward, fortunately he still has veteran Cole Reinhardt under contract and Sandis Vilmanis has a good shot to make the varsity. Both made favorable impressions last season.

With the draft and free agency coming within days of each other, get set for action.

2026 NHL DRAFT

When: Today; Key Bank Center, Buffalo

Today; Key Bank Center, Buffalo Second-Seventh Rounds: Saturday, 11 a.m. (NHL Network)

Saturday, 11 a.m. (NHL Network) Panthers Selections (Six Overall) — Round 1: None; Round 2 (Today): No. 40, No. 48; Round 3: None; Round 4: No. 98; Round 5: None; Round 6: No. 168, No. 181; Round 7: No. 217

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON