Charlotte Checkers coach Geordie Kinnear has been a trusted member of the Florida Panthers organization since 2016. // Photo courtesy @CheckersHockey

FORT LAUDERDALE — To the average Florida Panthers fan, the name of Geordie Kinnear may not be all that familiar.

But when it comes to the development of young players within the organization, Kinnear is most important.

Kinnear ran the recently completed development camp at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

If there is anyone capable of evaluating young talent, it is Kinnear.

His NHL playing career consisted of four games on defense with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2000.

Kinnear spent 13 years as an AHL player followed by 22 seasons in coaching capacities within hockey’s top minor league level.

Since 2016, he has coached Florida’s AHL team — first in Springfield, then Charlotte.

The AHL is the first source of talent when roster replacements are needed.

Between his head coaching duties and running Florida’s development and rookie camps he gets to see just about every one of Florida’s home-grown prospects.

In short, he is responsible for maximizing the talents of his players and teaching them the Florida Panthers’ systems.

This year’s camp was dramatically smaller than previous camps, with only 24 players in attendance. It allowed for far more personal instruction.

“When you have a small group,” Kinnear said, “you can get to know people a lot better and get more of a relationship. So, I thought, honestly, it was a home run for not only the players but for the coaching staff.

“Any time you can go out and teach and get to know other kids from different environments, from different places, I think it was a home run and I always really look forward to it, because you can really get to teach and get back to a lot more basics. So, it was a lot of fun.”

The true satisfaction is seeing a drafted player working his way through the system and ultimately making it to the NHL.

“I think the only way to truly develop a relationship is from the starting point,’’ he said. “For me, it’s a great joy that you get to see those guys over time. A lot of those guys were just drafted on Saturday and then they’re in Florida. It’s pretty special. Hopefully we had some impact on them.”

When the youngsters turn pro and reach the AHL for development, they are taught what it truly means to be a professional, both on and off the ice.

“For me I believe it’s such a great league for people to come in — junior kids, college kids – their first year of pro experience because it’s a very difficult league,’’ Kinnear said. “Some stuff you learn is not always on the ice. It’s off the ice. I’m very fortunate. In Charlotte, we have a great organization there. It’s such a great development league for those guys, to be able to make mistakes and get their game seasoned. More importantly, off the ice, too.”

In Charlotte, Kinnear believes his No. 1 job is to help his players to be ready when they get their opportunity with the Panthers, whether it is a young player getting his first shot or a veteran who experiences frequent call-ups.

Shea Busch, a 2025 fourth-round pick was in his second camp and knows Kinnear a little better than the first timers.

“He’s a leader for sure. He helps the guys out a lot. Really vocal.”

Before development camp ended Florida GM Bill Zito expressed his appreciation for Kinnear’s work.

“He took [Charlotte] to the finals a year ago. The team’s always competitive,’’ Zito said. “I’m stealing more ‘Paul Maurice-isms,’ but every time a player comes up, they’re prepared. They’re seamless.

“You just plug them right in and they don’t make mistakes; they know where to go. Geordie and that whole staff down there deserve so much credit for the hard work and the dedication and the hockey excellence. We can’t give them enough credit.”

When last season wound down and the Panthers were plagued with injuries the lineup was dotted as many as ten with Charlotte callups.

They did not embarrass themselves. Far from it.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON