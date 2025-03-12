Connect with us

How the Florida Panthers Improved Using Tkachuk LTIR Money

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tkachuk ltir
Brad Marchand, former Bruins captain, works with the Florida Panthers for the first time on Tuesday morning in Boston. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers were not thought to have been able to be big players at the NHL Trade Deadline, but that was before Matthew Tkachuk got hurt and the team placed him o LTIR.

By going on long-term injured reserve, the Panthers lose the services of Tkachuk — who sustained what is believed to be a groin injury at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off last month — through the end of the regular season.

What the Panthers gained was $8.7 million of salary cap space.

And they used almost all of it to improve their team — with pinpoint accuracy.

The Panthers just did not go out trading players to get players.

They had a plan.

And then they went out and executed it.

